Free legal consultation for women set

Women Lawyers League of Negros Occidental is conducting an event entitled “Libre Konsulta Legal Para Sa Kababaihan” at SM Bacolod City Event Center–2nd Floor North Wing, Bacolod City on March 23, 2024, Saturday.

The event will start at 2 p.m. with a talk on “Anti Violence Against Women and Children” by Bacolod City Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Ditching, followed by a talk on the “Safe Spaces Act” by Atty. Andrea Si.

The free legal consultation will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The program is an initiative of the Women Lawyers League of Negros Occidental headed by its President-elect Atty. Josephine Natalaray, in its aim to provide free legal assistance to women and female minors and in celebration of the 2024 National Women’s Month with the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” introduced in 2023.

WE in the theme represents Women and Everyone, highlighting the collective responsibility for gender equality, not solely resting on women but involving everyone. Through the collaborative efforts of women and everyone, achieving gender equality and advancing women’s rights becomes a tangible possibility.* (PR)