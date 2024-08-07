Freemasons support remote Mt. Kanlaon school

Despite the long distance, mountainous terrain, and fast-flowing rivers, students living in the remote area close to Mt. Kanlaon are anxious not to miss a day at school.

For some students the trek to the Miguel S. Mondia Elementary School, in Brgy. Yubo, Sitio Bais, La Carlota City, takes up to three hours on foot often braving fog, rains, and swollen rivers.

The school, just a few kilometers from the crater of Mt. Kanlaon, is considered a "Last Mile" school by the Department of Education - that is a school geographically isolated and located in disadvantaged areas.

For the past ten years, Bacolod's Manuel M Abello Masonic Lodge #260 has been supporting the school by providing school supplies for the students including school bags, notebooks, paper, pencils, pencil sharpeners, crayons, and ball pens.

For the school year 2024-2025, the lodge recently again presented the students with these essential school supplies.

"We are delighted and honored to be able to help the students. We have nothing but admiration for their determination to attend school, despite the many obstacles facing many of the students to actually get to the school," said WB Eduardo L Go, Past Master.

By supporting the school, the lodge, together with its partners the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Bisayas Bodies, the International Order of DeMolay, and MW Don Ramas T Uypitching, Past Grand Master, hope the students will have a better chance for a brighter future not just for themselves but also for their families.