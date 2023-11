Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer welcome French investors who are visiting the province in a dinner, Nov. 15. Among the guests are Thierry Prudhomme of Georges Briere, Norbert Duc of Iteca Socadei, Benoit Gillet of Mixel, Yann Benarrous of Precia Molen, Laurent Barau of Ercane, Maxime Legrand of Choquenet, Nicolas Gouez and David Bossard of CMD Gears, Thomas Almadori of Novasep, and Bea Castro and Kevin Charuel of CCIFP.