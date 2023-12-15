P168K worth of shabu seized

An estimated P168,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in separate drug bust operations of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in Bacolod City on December 13 and 14.

The operations also led to the arrest of Alexis Meterio, a resident of Barangay 12; Albert Canaya of Barangay Sum-ag; and John Mark Dela Paz of Barangay Mansilingan.

Major Elmer Bonilla, commander of Police Station 1, said Meterio was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Masinadyahon, Barangay 12 on Thursday, December 14.

Police recovered from Meterio’s possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams with estimated market value of P68,000, the P500 marked money, and coin purse.

Canaya was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 9 at Purok Ylac, Barangay Sum-ag Wednesday, December 13.

Police recovered from Canaya’s possession four sachets of suspected shabu weighing four grams with estimated market value of P32, 000, the P500 marked money, and coin purse.

Dela Paz was arrested by operatives of 7 at Purok Kabugwason, Barangay Mansilingan on Wednesday, December 13.

Police recovered from Dela Paz’s possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams with estimated market value of P68,000, the P500 marked money, coin purse and P220 cash.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 1, 7 and 9. They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, three persons were also arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 for violation of illegal gambling and illegal drugs at Purok Hollow Blocks, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City on Wednesday, December 13.

Police identified the suspects as Ruel Barillo, Dennix Noble, and Julius Ryan Alisbo, all residents of Barangay Singcang-Airport.

BCPO records showed the suspects were arrested after they were caught in the act playing cara y cruz.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession P341 cash, P3 in cue coins, and coin purse.

Police also recovered from Alisbo’s possession four big plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams with estimated market value of P132,000.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 and RA 9165.*