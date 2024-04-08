From river to sea: Rethinking Israel-Palestine's reality

Often when pundits talk about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the prevailing narrative revolves around a false dichotomy: either they both get their own countries or form a single bi-national state. However, there’s another way to look at it.

The commonly proposed solutions—two separate states or a single bi-national state— have their merits, but both also fail to address the reality of what's happening right now.

On the ground, Israel is steadily advancing its plan to annex and further expand, incorporating Palestinian territories and maintaining a Jewish majority in the areas it occupies. This is further supported by their construction of barriers and infrastructure, making it harder for Palestine to ever become a real country.

Meanwhile, the international community's calls for negotiations are hampered by preconditions that more often than not prioritize Israeli interests and settlement expansion.

This is why it is crucial to understand that the current path being taken, leads not toward a peaceful resolution, but actually toward further entrenchment of Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

An urgent need for a reevaluation of this option is imperative.

The second option - a single bi-national state - may seem appealing on paper, but the practicalities of achieving such a solution are close to impossible.

Advocating for this option without a concrete path forward will only serve to bolster the status quo of Israeli expansionism.

The entire international community has been in a state of analysis paralysis, and this has only helped Israel.

Instead of mere rhetoric, concrete actions need to be taken There needs to be a real push to prevent Israel from building more settlements in Palestinian-designated areas and real consequences for violating Palestinian rights.

Countries around the world, especially the United States and Europe, need to step up and support fair negotiations. Where no one side calls all the shots—and where both Israel and Palestine have a real say in the process.

Our failure to address the Israel-Palestine conflict not only perpetuates human rights abuses and instability in the region but also has broader implications for global security.

The alleged threat posed by Iran, for instance, is closely tied to the unresolved conflict, as regional security arrangements are contingent upon a just resolution.

Instead of getting stuck on old ideas, let's focus on real solutions. It's time to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps toward a future of peace, justice, and security for everyone in Israel and Palestine. It won't be easy, but it's worth it.*

Joshua Grant T. Empleo, raised in the United Arab Emirates, goes by the pseudonym “GoshGrent” and is a content creator and writer for the Office of Congressman Jose Francisco Kiko Benitez. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of St. La Salle Bacolod and is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Public Management.