Fulbright PH promotes scholarship opportunities to Bacolod, Talisay

The Philippine American Educational Foundation (PAEF), also known as the Fulbright Commission of the Philippines, is touring academic institutions in the cities of Bacolod and Talisay to promote scholarship opportunities to the United State this week.

The Fulbright Philippines roadshow began yesterday, March 5, at its first stop, Colegio San Agustin Bacolod.

“We are pleased to inform interested applicants that the Fulbright Foreign Student Program and the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers (Fulbright DAI) for academic year 2025 - 2026 are now open for applications,” said PAEF program officer Milagros Tan who was accompanied by communications officer Daniel Solis.

The Fulbright team are set to visit the University of St. La Salle today, March 6, at the Cody Hall, 2 p.m. This stopover is in partnership with the Amercian Corner - Bacolod.

On March 7, Carlos Hilado Memorial State University will host the caravan at the Global Learning Cafe, Talisay City campus, 2:30 p.m.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program is a scholarship opportunity for Filipinos to study at the graduate level (master’s or doctoral studies) or pursue non-degree doctoral dissertation research in the United States.

The grant provides for tuition and fees, settling-in-allowance, monthly maintenance allowance, books and supplies allowance, in-transit allowance, health and accident insurance, round trip international airfare, and excess baggage allowance.

The Fulbright DAI program provides teachers with a unique opportunity to develop greater expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, increase their knowledge about the United States, and complete an individual or group project.

The last stop will be at STI - West Negros University on March 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Outsiders interested to learn about the PAEF scholarship programs are encouraged to contact the host universities to secure slots during the info sessions.*