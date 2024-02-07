Full completion of 500kV Bataan line stalled by SC order

The full completion of NGCP’s Hermosa-San Jose 500-kiloVolt (kV) Transmission Line is stalled due to a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court.

A TRO was issued against the expropriation and construction on a portion of the Hermosa-San Jose 500kV Line (HSJ) owned by Phirst Park Homes, Inc. (PPHI). Upon receipt on 06 July 2023, NGCP immediately stopped project-related activities along Towers 170-178 of the said line, stalling the ongoing stringing of the line’s remaining circuit.

The HSJ was already energized last 27 May 2023 to accommodate power generation from Bataan. However, the court prohibition will affect the remaining works for its full completion. It currently has a transfer capacity of 2,000MW, only a quarter of the full 8,000MW capacity of Lines 1 and 2 which cannot be accomplished due to the work stoppage following the TRO.

“Regrettably, it appears that the petition filed by PPHI is merely one of its tactics to obstruct NGCP from finalizing the project, despite numerous rounds of negotiations and proposed out-of-court settlements between the involved parties,” said NGCP.

NGCP has repeatedly reached out to PPHI to settle the issue amicably. As early as February this year, negotiations with PPHI have been ongoing. NGCP had to seek the assistance of the Department of Interior and Local Government to proceed with construction activities, which PPHI continually tried to block despite the valid permits and Writs of Possession under NGCP’s favor.

“NGCP made it clear to PPH that the HSJ is an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS), and its completion and energization are critical to prevent Luzon-wide power interruptions. NGCP has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate further. Still, we assert that the project’s activities can no longer be delayed given the greater national interest in the project’s immediate completion,” the company said. (PR)