Gamboa to remain fiscalizer at City Council

BACOLOD City Councilor-elect Wilson Gamboa Jr. said he will remain a fiscalizer being a lone minority member of the City Council.

Gamboa, who took his oath of office before Abang Lingkod Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano at Barangay Montevista Hall in Bacolod City on Friday, June 13, said that he will remain a fiscalizer, but a fiscalizer that does not mean rebellious and rabble-rousing.

“I will not hesitate to call out discrepancies and inefficiencies in the government, and I will oppose questionable and nefarious transactions and contracts, ordinances, and resolutions that are clearly injurious, detrimental, and inimical to the city and to the people of Bacolod,” he said.

Gamboa is the lone survivor of Team El Cid in the May 12 elections where the newly elected city officials dominated by 15 Team Asenso candidates.

Of 12 councilor winners, 11 of them are from Team Asenso led by Bacolod City Mayor and Congressman-elect Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Gamboa, who previously served as councilor for three terms, said he will remain committed to constructive collaboration, cooperation, and compromise with the administration for the benefit of the people where his victory belongs.

He said oversight and cooperation can and must go hand in hand.

“As your minority councilor, I will listen to you, especially when we disagree. I will hear you, I will hear your voice, I will serve in the greatest measure of humility and the determination to heed the divide founded on the value of self-reliance, perseverance, hard work, independence, suffering and individual unity,” Gamboa added.

Gamboa also expressed his gratitude to Paduano, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and former mayor Evelio Leonardia and to all their supporters. (MAP)