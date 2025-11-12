Game fowl breeder shot dead in Negros Occidental

A GAME fowl breeder was shot to death by three unidentified assailants in his game farm in Purok Malipayon, Barangay Marcelo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Police identified the fatality as alias “Max,” 48, a resident of Barangay Marcelo, Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) records showed that the victim was checking his fighting cocks around 6:30 a.m. when three unidentified armed men fired at him several times before fleeing.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to Alfredo E. Marañon Sr. Memorial District Hospital in Sagay City, but he did not survive.

Police recovered from the crime scene a fired cartridge case of a .45 caliber pistol and a fired 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the Calatrava Municipal Police Station is still conducting an investigation to determine the motive and identity of the suspects. (MAP)