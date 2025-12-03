Gasataya appoints Sarthou as new assistant city veterinarian

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has appointed Dr. Janine Sarthou as the new Assistant City Veterinarian, effective December 2, 2025.

Gasataya said Sarthou replaced Dr. John Michael Cabuguason, who resigned from his post on October 1, 2025, and returned to the City Government of Victorias.

To address the need for compassionate leadership at the city’s veterinary office, he said he selected Sarthou after a two-month vetting process.

On Tuesday, December 2, Gasataya met with various animal welfare organizations at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to discuss urgent concerns regarding the condition of rescued pets at the City Pound.

The mayor also presented the proposed P10-million City Veterinary Office and Animal Shelter Complex to be constructed in Barangay 35.

The new shelter complex is expected to be completed within 8 to 10 months, and it will include its own veterinary clinic and a centralized adoption processing center.

“Part of the short-term measures is to assess the city pound and come up with immediate improvements,” Gasataya said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Pawssion Project, CARE, Furhaven Rescue Sanctuary, BACH, and BARK.

For her part, Sarthou, a native of Cebu, expressed gratitude to the City Government of Bacolod.

Sarthou said she will spend her first week assessing the pound’s conditions on the ground.

“I have a heart for animals since I have been working with spaying and other veterinary work for many years now,” she said.

Sam Daniel, an operator of Furhaven Rescue Sanctuary, said they need to work fast since the dogs could die within three weeks given their current situation.

The city and the welfare groups also agreed on immediate “short-term” survival measures, including the separation of sick animals from healthy ones, massive sanitization of the pound, restoration of power, and securing rice supplies.

These also include the temporary relocation of animals to decongest the overcrowded pound and the demolition of informal structures around the pound due to public health hazards.

Welfare groups also urged the City Engineering Office, led by Engineer Loben Ceballos, to prioritize functionality over aesthetics.

The animal groups said the aesthetics of the building are not important, adding that the budget should instead go to strong roofing and large spaces where the dogs can roam and play.

“After all, the facility is for the dogs, not the humans,” they said.

To reduce the growing population of stray animals, a stricter policy framework was also proposed, including a Dog Registration Bill that will impose a P500 penalty per household for unregistered pets.

Moreover, Gasataya directed all job order workers assigned to the new pound to undergo vetting to ensure they truly have a “heart for animals” and are motivated by care, not merely employment. (MAP)