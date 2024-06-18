Gasataya asks DPWH to finish the construction of the economic highway by 3rd quarter

Bacolod City Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to finish the construction of the Bacolod Economic Highway (BEH) by the third quarter of 2024.

Gasataya said yesterday he’s still waiting for the final assessment of the DPWH on the development of the BEH construction from Barangay Sum-ag, Cabug, Felisa, Handumanan, Mansilingan, Granada, Estefania, Mandalagan and Bata.

He said the said areas should be passable from Barangay Sum-ag going to Barangay Bata by the third quarter.

He added that he will set a meeting with the DPWH this week.

Gasataya noted that it’s the initial assessment of the DPWH that they can finish the project this year.

“ I’m very hopeful that this will be passable by the next quarter,” Gasataya said.

He said they already settled the right-of-way issues for the implementation of the project, adding that the construction started during his first term in 2017.

Gasataya stressed that it’s a 21-kilometer BEH that covers the highways of the nine barangays to open a new growth area for Bacolod City.

He said it will also decongest the Circumferential Road and promote the economy, and tourism, among other business opportunities in the city.

He added every year, the national government provided funds for the completion of the project.

The lawmaker said that they will also prioritize the putting up of four lanes in the middle and the lights.

He said the ongoing construction is only along Barangays Mansilingan, Granada, and Bata and the rest are now passable. /MAP