Gasataya: Barangay 27 fire victims will rise from tragedy

“WHAT we had during the 1980’s, we also experienced it. On September 12, 2025, at least 216 houses were razed by fire in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27, I believed what happened to them I’m sure that our celebration of MassKara Festival 2025 will be able to show them that they will rise from that tragedy because of each and every one support not just from the government, but much more from private sectors and different companies.”

This was the message of Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya on Saturday, September 14, 2025, during the grand launching of MassKara Festival in partnership with the Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc., overall organizer of the 2025 MassKara Festival, at Roy’s Hotel and Convention Center.

Gasataya narrated that MassKara Festival started in 1980. On April 22, 1980, the M/V Don Juan, a luxury liner on its way back to Bacolod City from Manila, collided with an oil tanker, MT Tacloban, off Tablas Strait in Mindoro, leaving 176 dead and several others missing. It was, thus, a dark period for the local people.

The local government then headed by the late mayor Jose "Digoy" Montalvo enjoined the city's artistic community, civic and business groups to hold a "festival of smiles", to live up to the City's moniker as the "City of Smiles".

“This reminds us of those hard times of Bacolod City,” Gasataya said.

He said 17 more days to go MassKara Festival will officially open and showcasing the spirit of Bacolodnons, spirit of resilience, unity, and hope.

Gasataya also lauded the Gugma Foundation headed by Rodney Mitz Ascalon, as well as the sponsors from Manila.

The City will officially open the 46th MassKara Festival on October 1 and it will end on October 19, 2025.

For his part, Ascalon, festival director, said MassKara 2025 is designed to be a festival for everyone, with programs representing a wide range of sectors.

“This is a legacy that comes once in a lifetime,” he said.

The grand launching also unveiled the official theme song, “One Smile, One City, One Heart,” composed by Bacolod First Lady Maih Gasataya and performed by the ZEL Band with featured artists Carlo Louis Tiangson, Ritzel Carumba, Jul Ryan Andales, Oying Osmeña, and Leonard Ramos.

Among this year’s key sectoral events are special programs honoring persons with disabilities, market vendors, tricycle drivers, senior citizens, and grassroots singers and dancers, all highlighting the diverse faces that make up Bacolod’s vibrant community. (MAP)