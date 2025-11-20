Gasataya calls for speedy utility restoration after 'Tino'

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya called for the speedy restoration of power, internet connections, and 24/7 water service for all Bacolodnons following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

The mayor, who turned 55 on November 19, 2025, also extended well wishes for the health of residents.

Gasataya said one telecommunications company requested permission to deploy personnel outside the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to assist customers with complaints.

"Other telecommunication companies also signified their interest to put up assistance desks at BCGC," he added.

He noted that several residents from various barangays had raised concerns over the slow restoration of internet services in their areas.

The mayor said the city will extend the "Co-Working Space" at the BCGC until Friday, November 21, 2025, to help virtual assistants and online professionals continue working.

On November 12, the BCGC lobby was converted into a free co-working space, providing stable internet connectivity through PLDT and Globe Telecommunications, as well as a safe and conducive working area for residents affected by the outages.

Gasataya also joined the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) activity at SM City Bacolod on Wednesday, giving gifts to at least 45 indigent children in the city, and expressed gratitude to the SSFI for choosing Bacolod for their program.

The event was led by Ciara Sotto, daughter of Senate President Tito Sotto, who represented her mother, Helen Gamboa, in partnership with SM City Bacolod.

Sotto said it has been a yearly tradition of the SSFI since the 1990s to help indigent children in the country.

She added that the program started in Manila and aims to reach other regions.

"We do this every year to bring the kids to the shopping mall and make them happy," she said.

Sotto disclosed that the program selects children aged 5 to 15 who have never been to a mall. (MAP)