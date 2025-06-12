Gasataya calls for unity on Independence Day

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative and mayor-elect Greg Gasataya urged Bacolodnons to rekindle the spirit of unity and oneness as Bacolod marked the 127th Philippine Independence Day Thursday, June 12, 2025.

“The election just ended and we are still in the period of division. The only way for us to achieve what we want for our city, what we want for our nation, is to be able to rekindle the spirit of unity, because, in unity, we can achieve what we want for our beloved Bacolodnons,” Gasataya, who was the guest of honor, said.

He said every Bacolodnon has a different reason for attending Independence Day.

“As we celebrate the 127th Independence Day, may we take time to cherish, reflect on, and deeply appreciate the sacrifices made by our leaders so that we can enjoy the freedom we now have,” Gasataya added.

This year's theme is " Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan."

The lawmaker said it has been observed that some Bacolodnons were arguing about the barangay elections, the recent Senate decision on the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, showbiz, and other issues.

“I hope, may we never forget the reason why our forefathers endured suffering and laid down their lives for our own freedom,” Gasataya said.

Gasataya said the city’s commemoration serves as a reminder not only of the country’s storied past but also of Bacolodnons’ continued commitment to uphold the values of patriotism and unity for the nation’s future.

The event highlighted the flag-raising ceremony, wreath-laying, and civic-military parade involving various agencies and organizations in Bacolod City. (MAP)