Gasataya confirms fund for 2nd batch release of cash aid to typhoon victims

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya confirmed that the second batch of financial aid under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program for families whose houses were damaged by Typhoon Tino has already been downloaded to the city.

Gasataya said that after completing the first batch of ECT distribution for the numbered barangays on December 17, 2025, the city is now proceeding with the second phase, covering beneficiaries from Barangay Granada to Barangay Vista Alegre.

The distribution is being led by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Negros Island Region (DSWD-NIR).

The mayor noted that a total of 44,463 families were affected by Typhoon Tino. The first batch of ECT beneficiaries included 3,430 families with totally destroyed homes and 14,823 families with partially damaged houses.

Gasataya also expressed gratitude to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian for the swift release of funds, noting that the agency’s prompt action has significantly accelerated recovery for families who lost their homes and livelihoods.

“I was just informed by the DSWD, and I am very grateful to the agency because Bacolod is the first in the entire region to receive the ECT for those affected by Typhoon Tino,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also addressed concerns regarding the master list of beneficiaries.

“Missing or removed names were largely due to technical encoding issues, such as duplicate entries that triggered system errors,” Gasataya said.

He advised affected residents to coordinate directly with their barangay halls for validation and correction rather than relying on unverified information.

Gasataya also issued a firm warning against corruption in the distribution process.

He said beneficiaries must receive the full amount of assistance—P10,325 for totally damaged houses and P5,369 for partially damaged ones—and that no one is authorized to collect processing fees.

“I am reminding everyone that you have zero obligation to give a single centavo to anyone claiming to have ‘processed’ your papers. If we receive documented proof of anyone taking a cut from these grants, the City will not hesitate to file criminal cases,” Gasataya said.

City Administrator Atty. Mark Steven Mayo and DSSD Department Head Dr. Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga are closely coordinating to resolve remaining technical issues.

They also assured the public that all tagged or questioned entries are being reviewed to ensure that no legitimate victim is excluded. (MAP)