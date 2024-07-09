Gasataya delivers his SODA to Bacolod City

" Continue to watch me work."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya as he delivered his State of the District Address (SODA) at the University of St. La Salle Coliseum in Bacolod City on Sunday, July 7.

Gasataya, whose term will end in June 2025, said that he will continue to serve the people of Bacolod.

" It's clear enough the intention to continue working for Bacolod," he said.

In terms of politics, he added that the time will come for him to make a decision when it comes to the forthcoming elections.

" I still have two to three months before the filing of the certificate of candidacy," Gasataya said.

He said that he will continue to implement the programs in the city like the Bacolod Economic Highway, from Barangay Sum-ag to the boundary of Talisay City, which will be passable in August this year.

" There will be more social services because we were able to request more funds for our people and to facilitate the remaining legislative agenda," he added.

Gasataya said he's also hopeful that the Bacolod General Hospital will be completed before the end of his term in 2025.

Gasataya noted that from 2016 to 2024, they already served 21, 711 beneficiaries for medical assistance, and 6,731 beneficiaries for burial assistance.

He also accommodated 40,263 beneficiaries for financial assistance, 18, 087 beneficiaries of Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, 20,990 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE),991 beneficiaries of Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) from May to July 2024.

Gasataya also served a total of 10,244 scholars from 2016 to 2024. His office constructed a total of 14 health centers in various barangays, 338 multi-purpose buildings, 21 barangay halls, 24 barangay vehicles, and eight public markets.

A total of 767 classrooms in 33 schools were also constructed, 125 flood control and drainage projects, 73, 084.78 lineal meters 36 bridges a total of 2, 579.61 square meters, 221 road projects, 28 farm to market roads-45.43 lane kilometers.

Gasataya facilitated a total of 279 patients and paid a total of P50,989,000 medical bills in hospitals outside Bacolod.

Gasataya also expressed his gratitude to all the people of Bacolod who supported his projects and programs in the city.

Gasataya's SODA was attended by at least 6,000 Bacolodnons including the city and barangay officials, and businessmen among others./MAP.