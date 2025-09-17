Gasataya denies barring Barangay 27 fire victims from returning home

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya clarified that he did not issue a statement saying fire victims in Barangay 27 would no longer be allowed to return to their homes.

Gasataya said the affected families have already gone through a lot, and misinformation only worsened their situation.

“So far, there’s no final plan yet until the process is done,” Gasataya said, adding that for now, the city is attending to the needs of the fire victims who are staying at Apolinario Mabini Elementary School.

The mayor noted that as of Sept. 15, a total of 256 families had been registered as affected by the fire.

“I want to make it clear that I did not issue any statement that they would no longer be allowed to return to their area in Barangay 27,” Gasataya said.

On Friday, at least 216 houses were razed in Purok Cheriza, Barangay 27. No casualties were reported.

The fire, which caused an estimated P4.5 million in property damage, was put out around 3:10 a.m. Initial investigation by arson probers showed it was caused by an electrical ignition from a wire being tapped from a neighbor’s house.

Most of the affected families are temporarily staying at Apolinario Mabini Elementary School. As of Sept. 16, 2025, the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) confirmed the total at 256 families.

“They’re already struggling with how to recover, and the spread of misinformation only adds to their difficulties,” Gasataya said.

He said the city will check the ownership of the property with barangay officials to make a plan. The lot, measuring 7,787 square meters, is owned by the Philippine Alien Property Administration.

“On the part of the city, we will do everything we can to ensure that this property, which is owned by the government, will be donated to the city and we can distribute it to the affected families, who will also undergo due process,” Gasataya said.

He also directed the DSSD to fast-track the processing of financial assistance for the families. Those whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000, while P10,000 will go to those with damaged homes. Renters and sharers will get P5,000 each.

On Saturday, Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez personally visited the families and turned over P2.339 million in financial assistance from his personal funds.

Of the 256 families, 217 homeowners received P10,000 each, 26 renters received P5,000 each, and 13 sharers received P3,000 each. (MAP)