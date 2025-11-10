Gasataya deploys job order workers for clearing operations

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the deployment of job order (JO) personnel from various departments to bolster and expedite clearing operations across the city following Typhoon Tino.

Gasataya said he held a coordination meeting with department heads and agreed on the deployment of JO workers as part of the city’s ongoing post-typhoon recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

“What we are looking into is how the city can further help in fast-tracking the ongoing clearing operations, especially in interior roads and subdivisions,” he said.

The mayor noted that JO personnel will assist in removing manageable obstructions such as fallen branches, debris, and blocked access points in affected barangays.

“This effort complements the ongoing work of the City Engineer’s Office (CEO), Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro), and other concerned agencies,” Gasataya said.

To ensure coordinated and efficient operations, the city has organized eight inter-departmental clearing clusters composed of personnel from various offices.

These include representatives from the City Administrator’s Office, City Legal Office, City Engineer’s Office, Benro, City Health Office, General Services Office, Public Order and Safety Office, and other departments and partner agencies.

Gasataya said each cluster is assigned to specific areas to clear debris, remove fallen trees, and restore safe access to public roads and facilities throughout Bacolod City.

He said the typhoon uprooted a total of 278 trees, while around 29,000 residents sought shelter in evacuation centers during the storm’s peak.

Moreover, the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) has restored 80 percent of electricity services, while PrimeWater has achieved 70 percent restoration.

On November 5, 2025, the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (BDRRMC) recommended declaring a state of calamity, which the mayor endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod to allow a price freeze and the release of emergency funds for affected barangays and displaced families.

The mayor expressed gratitude to frontliners, barangay officials, and partner agencies for their continuous dedication to ensuring the city’s swift recovery.

“We are maximizing every available manpower to make sure Bacolod recovers faster. Our job order personnel play a vital role in ensuring that every street, every barangay, and every public space is cleared and safe,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also urged Bacolodnons to remain cautious and report any remaining hazards or debris through their barangay offices or the EOC hotlines as citywide restoration and clearing efforts continue. (MAP)