Gasataya inspects flood-affected areas in Bacolod

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya inspected the flood-affected areas on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to pinpoint the underlying causes and ensure swift implementation of solutions.

This was after some barangays were affected by flood due to heavy rains triggered by thunderstorms on October 14.

Gasataya, along with the City Engineer’s Office (CEO), inspected the area of Bugnay Street, near the University of St. La Salle (USLS) where they found out that the drainage systems were obstructed by garbage-filled sacks and excessive vegetation, impeding water flow.

Gasataya said a similar situation was observed in Kamunsil Street, near Gate 8 of USLS, where the combination of heavy rainfall and the limited capacity of older canals led to water overflowing into adjacent areas, including Balay Kalinungan.

They also inspected the area of St. Scholastica’s Academy, a section of the school’s perimeter wall had collapsed, blocking the creek and exacerbating flooding.

The mayor has ordered an immediate removal of these obstructions and the implementation of structural enhancements to prevent future occurrences.

The team also inspected the Carvic area of Barangay Mandalagan.

Gasataya said the CEO identified gaps in the “pika-pika” structure as the source of water leakage.

“We went to the Carvic area to get additional footage. We have identified the cause. There are gaps in the ‘pika-pika’ structure in Mandalagan where the water seeps through. We’ve referred the matter to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and they have committed to work on it so that once the area is repaired, water will no longer overflow into residential areas and Lacson Street,” Gasataya said.

He said both the DPWH and Almana Construction assured that the diversion channel in the area would be completed by December.

“For the diversion channel, we already coordinated with Almana Construction and DPWH. Their commitment during the August 26 meeting still stands that they will finish the inlet by the second week of November and the outfall by the second week of December,” he added.

The mayor also instructed the CEO to prepare the tapping points for the local drainage system in the area, and they will be updating SM regarding the said project.

He also requested the clearing of silt in the Mambuloc area to prevent possible clogging during future rains.

Gasataya noted that the City Government is also developing a community-based flood early warning system to improve disaster preparedness and resilience, particularly in flood-prone and coastal regions.

“We hear you, and we are listening. The Local Government of Bacolod is acting with urgency and precision. Guided by technical and factual assessments, we are taking steps to respond responsibly and effectively,” Gasataya said. (MAP)