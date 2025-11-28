Gasataya issues CDO against company blocking creek

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has issued a cease and order (CDO) against Neo Food Corporation for allegedly fencing off a creek in Purok Santol, Barangay 20 on Thursday, November 28, 2025.

Gasataya, together with City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu, City Engineer’s Office officer-in-charge (OIC) Engr. Loben Rafael Ceballos, Office of the Building Official (OBO) OIC Engr. Amy Tentia, and Barangay 20 Captain Mark Abancio, served the CDO following an on-site inspection Thursday afternoon.

The construction of the fence allegedly extended directly into the creek, obstructing water flow and contributing to flooding in nearby areas.

“The city remains vigilant and will not tolerate illegal structures that compromise environmental laws and the safety of Bacolod residents,” Gasataya said.

He said the violation is not a minor infraction but an illegal seizure of public property, in direct violation of the Water Code of the Philippines, which designates creek banks for public use and prohibits permanent structures that obstruct natural waterways, as well as the National Building Code of the Philippines.

Initial findings of the city’s inspection team revealed that the ongoing fence construction lacked the required fencing permit from the Office of the Building Official (OBO).

Gasataya said the structure also encroaches into the creek and violates the mandated three-meter public easement zone.

The mayor noted that drone-captured images showed that nearly half of the creek had been occupied by the illegal structure.

“The contractor was on the verge of demolishing a critical flood wall before city authorities intervened,” Gasataya said.

The CDO ordered Neo Food Corporation to immediately stop construction, remove all illegal fences and structures at its own expense, and restore the creek to ensure unobstructed water flow and public safety.

The company was given a non-extendible 72-hour period from receipt of the order to submit a written explanation as to why administrative, civil, and criminal charges should not be filed against its management.

For his part, Abancio expressed gratitude to the City Government for acting quickly to address flooding concerns in their barangay.

“We are grateful for the Mayor’s immediate action, and we hope our flood problems will be resolved once the structure is removed,” Abancio said.

He added that flooding in adjacent areas, including Purok Tisa and Purok Avocado, had worsened since construction of the illegal structure began.

On Tuesday, 33 of Bacolod City’s 61 barangays were affected by flooding caused by strong winds and heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression “Verbena.” (MAP)