Gasataya: ' It was the best Sona'

" It was the best State of the Nation Address (Sona) in terms of plans and programs of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the country."

This was the reaction of Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya after Marcos delivered his third Sona at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday afternoon, July 22.

Gasataya said the President planned all his programs, especially in education, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), among others.

He said the President also showed his political will in very important national issues like the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

" The President assured the Filipinos that the West Philippine Sea is ours as well as the banning of POGOs in the country," he added.

Gasataya stressed that it was well accepted by the people and he hit the people's needs in terms of social services as well as he stood up on some issues that affect the country.

Moreover, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Marcos on his third Sona.

" Your unwavering support has greatly benefited our city, we truly feel the spirit of Bagong Pilipinas. Thank you for your dedication and leadership," Benitez said.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on education, said he's thankful that the President will increase the salary of the teachers to motivate them to teach.

However, he said he wants to hear more emphasis on primary education in the country.

He added it's his observation that in first-world countries, more emphasis is given to the daycare centers./MAP