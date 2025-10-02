Gasataya: MassKara about Bacolodnons' resilience

“MASSKARA is about the resilience of Bacolodnons. We remember the fire that struck Barangay 27 and many other challenges, yet the essence of MassKara is resilience.”

This was the message of Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, who led the grand opening of the 46th MassKara Festival on Wednesday evening, October 1, 2025, at two venues -- the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) and the Bacolod public plaza.

“It is through this spirit that we continue to stand tall and celebrate life together,” Gasataya said.

Before the opening rites, the mayor called for a moment of silence in remembrance of those affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director, said an estimated 50,000 people gathered at the BCGC and another 1,500 at the Bacolod public plaza.

The historic dual-venue kickoff featured performances by Silent Sanctuary and Elias J TV Band at the Government Center, while the plaza came alive with the music of Repakol Band.

Also present at the BCGC opening were Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Roberto Rojas, Psyche Marie Sy, Homer Bais and Jason Villarosa.

At the public plaza, the program was led by Acting Vice Mayor Caesar Distrito together with Councilors Israel Salanga, Em Ang and Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen.

Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. president and Festival Director Rodney Mitz Ascalon described the opening as a powerful symbol of Bacolod’s spirit of resilience and unity.

“MassKara has always been about hope, joy and gugma. This year, we open not just with music and lights, but with a promise -- that Bacolod will always rise stronger, together,” Ascalon said.

The Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc., overall organizer of the MassKara Festival 2025, underscored its thrust of making this year’s celebration “a MassKara for All” by ensuring that sectoral groups -- such as women, children, persons with disabilities and the elderly -- are given space and visibility in the festivities.

Now on its 46th year, Ascalon said the MassKara Festival -- born in 1980 amid economic crisis and tragedy -- continues to stand as Bacolod’s banner celebration of life, culture and triumph over challenges.

Adding star power to the kickoff were singer-actress Ara Mina and dancer-actor Paul Salas, who performed at both venues.

They were joined by a lineup of local artists, barangay-based dancers and performers representing various sectoral, sports and cultural events.

A fireworks display capped the night, lighting up the skies over both venues and officially marking the start of the 19-day celebration under the theme “One Smile, One City, One Heart.” (MAP)