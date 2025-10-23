Gasataya offers P100,000 reward for arrest of suspect in slay of minor

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has offered a P100,000 cash reward for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found hogtied in a vacant lot in the Reclamation Area of Bredco Port, Barangay 12 on Wednesday afternoon, October 22, 2025.

“To intensify our pursuit of justice, the City of Bacolod is offering a P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this heinous crime,” Gasataya said.

He said any information may be directly coordinated with the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) through its director, Colonel Joeresty Coronica.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was discovered by a concerned citizen who was about to relieve himself in the area around 1 p.m. Her hands and feet were hogtied, and her lower garment was pulled down.

The victim also sustained scratches and bruises.

“The City of Bacolod strongly condemns the cruel and despicable act committed at the Bredco Port area in Barangay 12, which claimed the life of an innocent 17-year-old minor,” Gasataya said.

He said what transpired was “beyond reason” and demanded “swift, decisive, and uncompromising justice.”

“The City extends its sincerest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of unbearable pain. We are extending every possible form of assistance and support as we move with the family in the pursuit of truth and accountability,” he added.

Gasataya said he has already coordinated with the BCPO to exhaust every resource and pursue every lead until those responsible are found and made to answer for the crime.

“No one capable of such cruelty will ever find refuge in our city,” he said.

He added that Bacolod stands united “in grief, outrage, and unbreakable resolve to protect every life and ensure that such cruelty will never go unpunished on our soil.”

Police Station 1 Commander Captain Francis Depasucat said they identified the victim through her clothes, believed to be her work uniform from one of the business establishments in Bacolod.

Depasucat said they found out that the victim was a trainee at a construction firm.

He added that investigators are still gathering evidence to determine the motive and identity of the perpetrator.

Authorities have yet to determine if the victim was sexually assaulted or suffered other injuries, pending the results of further investigation. (MAP)