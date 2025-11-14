Gasataya opens BCGC co-working space for online workers

IN RESPONSE to power outages and unstable internet in Bacolod City caused by Typhoon Tino, Mayor Greg Gasataya opened the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) “Co-Working Space” to the public Wednesday night, November 12, 2025, to help virtual assistants and online professionals continue working.

“We know these past days have been incredibly challenging, especially for virtual assistants and online workers. We understand how these power interruptions have impacted your livelihood,” Gasataya said.

He said the BCGC lobby has been turned into a free co-working space, providing stable internet connectivity through PLDT and Globe Telecommunications, as well as a safe and conducive working area for residents affected by the outages.

While the city continues to coordinate with the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) for full power restoration after Typhoon Tino, Gasataya, together with the Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) and other key offices, launched this measure to assist Bacolod’s growing community of online professionals.

City officials earlier urged NEPC to fast-track the restoration of electricity, as many residents continue to experience prolonged brownouts.

In response, NEPC committed to restoring full power supply by Sunday, November 16.

The mayor said that starting November 12, 2025, the nighttime co-working space at the BCGC will operate daily from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until power is fully restored.

Gasataya said the facility can accommodate up to 40 voice-based workers and 60 non-voice workers.

He added that free coffee is available in the lobby, and participants are advised to bring their own extension cords and work essentials.

Jan Ray Develos, 28, a resident of Barangay Cabug and a virtual assistant and part-time choreographer, expressed gratitude to city government officials.

“It really helps a lot, especially for us who work night shifts. Since the typhoon hit, we’ve been struggling to pay for hotels and cafes just to have a stable connection and electricity — something our salary can barely sustain,” Develos said.

Many online professionals have also been using the city's existing co-working hub at Ayala Capitol Central, which operates until 6:30 p.m. (MAP)