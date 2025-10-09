Gasataya orders free anti-rabies vaccinations to priority sectors

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has issued Executive Order (EO) 059 for the free administration of rabies vaccines to Category II and III patients belonging to priority sectors in the city.

Gasataya, who signed the EO on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, said a significant number of animal bite cases have been recorded by the City Health Office (CHO), necessitating the urgent implementation of free rabies vaccination for Category II exposures among senior citizens, indigent residents, and other marginalized groups in the interest of public welfare, the protection of public health, and the prevention of fatalities.

He said that from January to June 2025, Bacolod City recorded 5,637 animal bite cases under Categories I and II and 1,088 cases under Category III, indicating a high demand for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

“The City Government is committed to safeguarding its constituents from the deadly threat of rabies by ensuring the availability and equitable distribution of rabies vaccines,” he added.

The mayor noted that the CHO, through its Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs), shall administer free rabies vaccines to Category II patients belonging to priority sectors such as senior citizens, indigent residents, and other marginalized and vulnerable groups as determined and certified by the head of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) and its authorized social workers.

Gasataya said all ABTC personnel and city health facilities shall strictly observe safe categorization. Any wound that presents a transdermal breach (full-thickness skin penetration) shall be treated and recorded as Category III, with immediate provision of the indicated PEP per Department of Health (DOH) protocols.

“All animal bites shall be managed without delay,” he said.

He added that the rabies vaccines to be administered under this EO shall be sourced from the city government’s available stocks, supplemented by allocations from the DOH and other sources, subject to applicable storage and handling protocols.

The mayor said that the CHO will likewise provide tetanus vaccines free of charge to qualified patients identified under this EO—namely, Category II priority-sector beneficiaries and all Category III cases—pursuant to wound management standards, provided that no treatment shall be delayed pending claims or billing.

Gasataya also ordered the CHO to utilize the new X-ray machine that was purchased in December 2024.

Gasataya said that during the inventory, they found that the CHO’s X-ray machine was nonoperational. The city purchased its replacement in December 2024, but the CHO failed to use it due to concerns such as the electrical connection and permanent location since the CHO building is still under construction.

He said the unit was already inspected by the City Engineer’s Office, including the intended permanent site, so it can be used for the people of Bacolod, adding that they also found that at least 13,000 X-ray films had already expired.

Gasataya said he tasked the City Legal Office to conduct an investigation at the CHO and submit its recommendation by next week. (MAP)