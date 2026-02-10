Gasataya orders new BCPO chief to intensify illegal drugs campaign

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered Police Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, newly designated officer-in-charge of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs and visibility patrol in the city.

Rebadomia replaced the post of Colonel Joeresty Coronica, who was also reassigned to Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) headquarters.

Gasataya, who led the turnover of command ceremony at BCPO Gym, Magsaysay Avenue, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, on February 9, 2026, said that Bacolod has been doing a good performance in the campaign against illegal drugs in 2025 under the leadership of Coronica.

"He should continue the good records of BCPO this year," he said.

Aside from illegal drugs, he added that Rebadomia should also intensify its visibility patrol in various areas in the city.

Gasataya also discussed with Rebadomia its assistance to the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD) to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The ceremony was also attended by PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay and BCPO Command Group.

The mayor noted that Rebadomia is currently the head of PRO-NIR Operations Office, and previously handled various positions outside Bacolod City.

"He is from Bacolod City and he knows the terrain, which it's his advantage among the nominees," Gasataya said.

Ibay described the turnover as a moment of both gratitude and responsibility, expressing appreciation to Gasataya for the local government unit's steadfast support and partnership with the Philippine National Police in maintaining peace and public trust.

Ibay also commended Coronica for his dedicated leadership, highlighting BCPO’s discipline, operational effectiveness, and active community engagement under his command.

Ibay emphasized to Rebadomia the trust and accountability inherent in the role, urging him to lead with integrity, uphold discipline, care for personnel, and strengthen coordination with the LGU and other stakeholders.

“Let this transition remind us that while leadership changes, our mission remains the same: to serve the people, uphold the rule of law, anchored in the Chief PNP’s mantra: ‘Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman,” Ibay said.

Ibay noted that the turnover of command stands as a profound symbol of institutional stability and continuity, a powerful reaffirmation of the Philippine National Police’s enduring oath to serve with honor, integrity, professionalism, and accountability.

As the Bacolod City Police Office enters a new chapter of leadership, Ibay said that it stands unwavering in its intensified campaign against criminality, illegal drugs, and loose firearms, resolutely safeguarding life, property, and the collective security of every Bacolodnon. (MAP)