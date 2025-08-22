Gasataya seeks barangay officials’ help in solving garbage woes

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has asked for the cooperation of barangay officials to address the garbage problem that significantly contributes to flooding in Bacolod.

Gasataya, who convened a coordination meeting with barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, along with concerned agencies and city departments, at Roy’s Hotel and Convention Center in Barangay Pahanocoy on Thursday, August 21, 2025, emphasized the critical impact of silt and garbage accumulation in waterways, which significantly contributes to flooding.

Gasataya said that on August 15, 2025, at least 60 tons of waste were removed from Banago River in Barangay Banago, Mambuloc Creek, and Barangay Bata.

"Please help us and join us. The city cannot do this alone,” he said.

He added that the City will also support barangay-level initiatives aimed at waste reduction.

During the meeting, some barangay officials raised concerns regarding the delayed liquidation of their solid waste management funds, which has impeded the disbursement of their garbage fee share.

The mayor also introduced a revised waste collection route plan for the barangays, in collaboration with the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office (Benro).

Gasataya said the updated plan, to be implemented by the City’s private contractor, seeks to improve both the efficiency and coverage of waste collection services.

“They have a bigger responsibility, which is why our approach is to assess whatever challenges they face, help them, so that after the city's assistance there will be no finger pointing,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also pledged support to barangays in enforcing the Anti-Littering Ordinance and minimizing residual waste.

The coordination meeting was also attended by City Councilors Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Caesar Distrito, Homer Bais, Jason Villarosa, and Bobby Rojas; Liga ng mga Barangay President Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen; Department of Natural Resources Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Joan Gerangaya; and various city department heads.

Moreover, Christian Nagaynay, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)–Bacolod, also reminded barangays of their responsibilities in road-clearing operations and adherence to the Kalinisan Program, designed to bolster solid waste management at the grassroots level. (MAP)