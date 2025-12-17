Gasataya to PrimeWater: Improve Services in Bacolod

“THE primary concern at this time is how to improve the water services of PrimeWater in Bacolod City.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, after the Villar group announced on Tuesday that Crystal Bridges Holding Corp., owned by tycoon Lucio Co, will acquire 100 percent of water distributor PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp.

In 2020, the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) entered into a 25-year joint venture agreement with PrimeWater.

In a statement Tuesday, the Villar Group said that upon completion, Crystal Bridges will acquire PrimeWater’s entire portfolio of operations across the Philippines.

On Friday, lawyer Sonia Verdeflor, Baciwa chairperson, released a statement calling it an emergency situation, after Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI), the largest bulk water supplier of PrimeWater in Bacolod City, announced it would disconnect its supply to PrimeWater if the company failed to settle its outstanding obligations.

Verdeflor said PrimeWater had not paid its bulk water supplier since September 2025.

The Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. settled its outstanding obligations for bulk water supply on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Gasataya said the contract is between Baciwa and PrimeWater, so it is up to Baciwa to impose penalties on PrimeWater for failing to comply with the agreement.

He added that they will wait for the new management of PrimeWater to discuss its services with Baciwa officials.

“Once they take over the management (Crystal Bridges), we will sit down to address the problem here,” he said.

The mayor also disclosed that Baciwa should act on the violations committed by PrimeWater since March 2025. (MAP)