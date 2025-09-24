Gasataya upholds dismissal of teacher over sexual harassment complaint

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya denied the motion for reconsideration (MR) filed by a faculty member of Bacolod City College (BCC) for lack of merit, affirming the teacher’s dismissal from government service.

Gasataya, who signed the resolution on September 19, 2025, said copies of the decision have already been served to the respondent.

He said the decision dated July 22, 2025, which found the respondent guilty of sexual harassment and imposed the penalty of dismissal from service with perpetual disqualification from public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits and cancellation of civil service eligibility, is hereby affirmed.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu earlier said Gasataya, chairman of the BCC Board of Trustees, signed the order on July 22 with the approval of the board.

Chiu said the teacher, whose name is being withheld, was found guilty of the grave offense of requesting sexual favors in exchange for a passing grade and favorable academic conditions, as defined under relevant administrative and civil service rules on sexual harassment.

He added that the teacher also made unwelcome inquiries or comments about a person’s sex life and engaged in unwelcome sexual flirtation, advances and propositions toward the complainant.

Chiu said that one of the female students filed a complaint in February 2025 against the teacher, who allegedly courted her and sent inappropriate text messages. (MAP)