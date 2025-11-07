Gasataya urges Bacolodnons to avoid burning debris

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya reminded residents not to burn debris in their backyards as the city continues its clearing and cleanup operations following Typhoon Tino.

This came after netizens reported seeing smoke in some parts of Bacolod City on Thursday evening, November 6, 2025.

“As the City Government continues with its road clearing and cleanup operations, we should avoid burning debris in our backyards,” Gasataya said.

He stressed that backyard burning is prohibited by law and can cause health and safety issues for the community.

The mayor said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) confirmed that the smoke reported in the city was not due to any fire incidents.

“It was most likely due to the burning of trees and branches that had been cleared after the recent typhoon,” he added.

Gasataya urged residents to pile up cleared debris for pickup by garbage collectors instead.

“Let’s all do our part as we recover together. Bacolod is stronger when we work as one. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” he said.

The mayor said that Tino affected thousands of Bacolodnons and caused widespread damage, including the uprooting of an initial 179 trees across various barangays, mostly along major thoroughfares. (MAP)