Gasataya urges DPWH to fast-track construction of diversion channel

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Almana Construction to fast-track the construction of the diversion channel along Burgos Street in the reclamation area.

Gasataya, who held a joint conference meeting with the officials of DPWH-Bacolod and Almana Construction at the Bacolod City Government Center on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, said the project should be functional within this year.

The mayor assured that design and equipment concerns would be resolved, enabling the simultaneous start of inlet works at Mambuloc Creek on Wednesday, August 27.

Gasataya said these actions will facilitate water flow from the creek and nearby drainages during channel construction, reducing flood risks.

For the coastline outfall, he said the DPWH also have a detailed engineering plan that will be implemented by the Almana Construction.

“On our part, it’s our concern the putting up of flap gate and sluice gate to prevent seawater backflow, especially during high tide,” he added.

Gasataya noted that they already ordered the equipment and it is expected to be delivered within three months.

Gasataya said it’s the commitment of the contractor to finish the construction of inlets in two months, with immediate installation of the flap and sluice gates at the outfall upon arrival.

As for the pumping station and other engineering interventions, he said these will be handled by the National Government.

“On our part, the most important thing is to open and operationalize the channel at the soonest possible time because people have long been waiting for this project to be functional,” he added.

The mayor stressed that the clear timetable eliminates finger-pointing and assures the public of ongoing progress.

The diversion channel project, initiated in 2023, has a budget of P152 million. (MAP)