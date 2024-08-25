Gastronomic Delight in the City of Smiles

Entrepreneurs of Negros desserts, sweets, and pastries gathered and showcased their skills and products at the Big Bite: Sweet Central, an event organized by the Ayala Malls Capitol Central at its Central Activity Center on August 23-25, 2024.

The event was participated by numerous exhibitors which featured various competitions such as cake-decorating competition on its first day with the Dessert Wars: Dessert-Making Culinary Cup 2024 and the awarding and closing ceremony.

The exhibitors include The Ice Cream Bowl, Nibbles Cafe, Pendys Original Halfmoon, Novanoms, Oh Sugarbaby, Little Lucee, Paleta, Tastebuds, Dainty Cakes by Pia, Scoop & Stroop, Mushy Munchies Cookies, Beki-ry Cupcakes and Pastries, Tiffany's Confections, Hannah G Sweets and Cafe, Alley Bistro, Firehook, Roli's Foodservice (Roli's Bakeshop), Fria Ice Cream, Purple Cake Shop, Brew Crew.

On August 23, there was an Opening of Exhibitors - 10:00 AM | Activity Center Opening Program - 3:00 PM | Activity Center Cake Supreme: On-the-Spot Fondant Cake Decorating Competition - 4:00 PM | Activity Center August 24 | Saturday Food Photography 101 with John Kimwell Laluma - 10:00 AM | Activity Center Bakersfield - Baking Session with Baking Icon Dainty Cakes by Pia - 1:00 PM | Activity Center Kids Workshop - Doughnut Decorating with Ann Ledesma- 4:30 PM | Activity Center August 25 | Sunday Dessert Wars: Dessert Making Culinary Cup 2024 - 2:00 PM | Activity Center Awarding Ceremony and Closing - 5:30 PM | Activity Center.