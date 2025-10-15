Gawa asks regional wage board to consider wage increase

THE General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) in Negros Occidental appealed to the Regional Wage Board in Western Visayas to consider a substantial increase in the minimum wage in the private sector.

Wennie Sancho, Gawa secretary general, said they submitted their manifestation position paper to advocate for a wage increase for workers in the private sector in Western Visayas to lawyer Sixto Rodriguez, chairperson of Regional Wage Board-Western Visayas, on October 14, 2025.

“As the representative of the working class, we believe that a wage adjustment is necessary to alleviate the struggles of workers in the region,” he said.

He added the current economic conditions in Western Visayas have led to a significant increase in the cost of living, making it challenging for workers to afford basic necessities.

Sancho noted that the purchasing power of workers has been eroded due to inflation, and their wages have not kept pace with the rising costs of goods and services.

“We strongly believe that a wage increase is essential to ensure that workers can maintain a decent standard of living. A higher wage would not only benefit workers but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the region,” Sancho said.

He said increased wages would lead to higher consumer spending, which would boost local businesses and stimulate economic activity.

Sacho asked the Regional Wage Board to consider their demands such as a substantial increase in the minimum wage to reflect the current cost of living in Western Visayas; regular review and adjustment of wages to keep pace with inflation and economic conditions; and indexation of wages to ensure that wages are adjusted automatically based on changes in the cost of living.

“We believe that these demands are reasonable and necessary to protect the welfare of workers in the private sector,” Sancho said.

“We look forward to a favorable response from your office and are willing to work together to find a solution that benefits both workers and employers,” he added.

Sancho said he is hopeful that Rodriguez will act on their request and they are willing to work together to find a solution that benefits both workers and employers. (MAP)