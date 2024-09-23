GAWA commemorates martial law

“God forbids! Let us not allow history to repeat itself.”

This was stressed by General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) secretary-general Wennie Sancho during the commemoration of Martial Law on September 21, Saturday.

“Let us not forget that 52 years ago on September 21, 1972, the dark shadows of totalitarianism swallowed this whole nation. That was "the day that freedom died" where the Filipinos were deprived of their civil and political rights,” Sancho said.

He said some political and labor activists suffered cruel and unjust punishment at the hands of the "verdugos".

Shall we allow another dictator that would create a climate of fear? Sancho asked.

“The ghosts of our heroes and martyrs I am sure, resist the violation of our rights. Let us honor the thousands of men and women who had been imprisoned during the Martial Law, 52 years ago,” Sancho said.

He said most of them were subjected to all forms of torture, others were killed.

“They had voluntarily offered their lives, without counting the cost, so that we might regain our freedom,” he added.

Sancho noted that they are the heroes and martyrs of martial law.

“There is nothing we can do to add to their heroism and martyrdom. But there is so much we can do to defend and possess our restored freedom of this nation for they gave their all. Let us not forget the day freedom died on Sept. 21,” Sancho said.

The late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation 1081, imposing Martial Law across the country on September 21, 1972. He was ousted in February 1986 during the People Power. /MAP