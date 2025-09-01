Gawa slams Congress on flood control project

GENERAL Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) Secretary General Wennie Sancho expressed the workers’ disappointment and frustration over the flood control project controversy.

He said workers continue to face economic challenges, while questions have been raised about the use of congressional funds.

“The flood control projects have become a gold mine for them. Congress is guilty of dereliction of duty because it allowed corruption to fester and thrive. To turn a blind eye to such wrongdoing is to be complicit in it,” he said.

He added that Congress appeared to prioritize its own interests over public service.

Sancho also noted that Congress did not support the proposed P200 per day wage increase, which had been approved but not signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The loyal and hard-working workers deserve the increase in compensation, which is long overdue. A wage hike would be a token of appreciation for their tireless efforts, but it was turned down by Congress and their pleas fell on deaf ears,” Sancho said.

He said workers feel discontent and a sense of betrayal, believing they have been left to address their struggles on their own amid concerns of corruption.

Sancho emphasized that workers intend to continue voicing their demands for justice and the protection of their rights.

“The flood control projects will not be forgotten. The workers’ demand for a wage increase will not be ignored. They will not rest until Congress listens,” he said.

He added that some legislators in Congress present themselves as principled in their speeches and manifestations, but their actions suggest otherwise.

“The issues on flood control projects have now become an open shame—if the politicians concerned can still feel the pinch of shame. Corrupt politicians are suffering from ‘psychological numbness’ whenever criticisms are thrown against them,” Sancho said.

“If the corruptors continue to survive in Congress, the working class will find it difficult to survive when its members are composed of actors and political pretenders,” he added.

In August, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee initiated a motu proprio investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, including "ghost" contracts and contractor monopolies, following reports that only a fraction of allocated funds went to actual infrastructure work.

The House of Representatives had also passed a P200-per-day wage hike measure on its third reading in early June, though it has yet to be reconciled with the Senate, delaying its enactment. (MAP)