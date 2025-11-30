Gawa supports 'Trillion Peso March'

THE General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) has expressed support for the “Trillion Peso March 2.0,” which is being held Sunday, November 30, 2025, across the region.

"The sun rises over the crowded streets, a sea of determined faces united in outrage and hope. Today, the Filipino working class stands tall, shedding the shackles of deception and oppression," said Wennie Sancho, Gawa secretary-general.

He said for too long, the coffers of the government have been plundered, and the democratic ideals shamelessly trampled by power-hungry tyrants.

“But no more. The working class, the backbone of this nation, will be silenced no longer. We assert our dignity, we reclaim our honor, and we demand justice,” he added.

Sancho stressed that with every chant, with every cheer, with every raised fist, they declared "Long live the Filipino working class."

"We will not be deceived, we will not be oppressed, and we will not be silenced. Our voices echo through the streets, a deafening roar that shakes the foundations of power. We will be heard, we will be seen, and we will be reckoned with," Sancho said.

“To the tyrants who have stolen from us, who have lied to us, and who have shamed our nation: your time is up. We will not be intimidated, we will not be corrupted, and we will not be defeated,” he added.

“We are the Filipino working class, and we will rise. We will rise with dignity, with honor, and with the power of our collective voice. We will restore the honor stolen from us, and we will build a brighter future for all,” he said.

In anticipation of the large-scale activities, the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) also deployed a total of 2,141 personnel to strategic locations throughout the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said these personnel were assigned to critical operational duties such as fixed visibility posts, mobile and motorcycle patrols, foot patrols, traffic assistance, checkpoints, border control points, Civil Disturbance Management (CDM), Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF), drone operation, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) K9, and Red Team.

Other agencies, including Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and traffic management units of local government units were also deployed to enhance situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.

Malong said police units throughout Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor are on full alert to maintain peace and order, manage traffic flow, and provide assistance to commuters and residents who may be affected by the march.

She said coordination with local government units, event organizers, transport groups, and community stakeholders has been strengthened to reduce disruptions and prevent any untoward incidents.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said the right to peaceful assembly is a vital pillar of the democracy, one that PRO-NIR fully respects and protect.

“At the same time, we are entrusted with the responsibility to maintain public safety, safeguard our communities, and ensure that the rights of all individuals are upheld. We call on all participants to exercise their freedoms with responsibility, respect, and discipline. Let us work together to keep this day peaceful, orderly, and secure for everyone,” he said.

Ibay called on the public to remain calm, cooperative, and vigilant as Sunday’s activities unfold.

With all personnel on full alert and strategically deployed across the region, Ibay said the organization reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protect life, uphold democratic freedoms, and maintain peace and order.

"Together with local government units, transport groups, and community stakeholders, PRO-NIR continues to ensure that the Trillion-Peso March 2.0 proceeds safely, securely, and without incident for the benefit of all," he said. (MAP)