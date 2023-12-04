Gelvolea to retire from prov’l gov’t

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz said that Lucille Gelvolea, newly-appointed city administrator by Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Benitez, is opting for an early retirement from the provincial government effective December 16 this year.

Diaz said Gelvolea, the outgoing head of the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD), served the provincial government of Negros Occidental with "honors."

In her letter to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Gelvolea said she described her 37 years of serving various stakeholders of the provincial government as the "best milestones of her life, that have changed her perspectives, honed her knowledge and skills, which also provided her an in-depth understanding of how rewarding it is to work with different groups, people's organizations and make an impact on their lives."

She added that the invitation to work in an equally challenging local government unit "speaks of how we are being viewed as workers in the PGNO," which she regards as "a pride and honor to be offered the position."

Diaz said that Lacson assured her of help to succeed as the incoming Bacolod City administrator.

"We want to support Mayor Albee, to make sure that his administration succeeds in implementing all his programs and plans for the city," he pointed out.

Pending selection of the next EEDD head, Diaz said he would temporarily oversee the operations of the CyberCentre, Food Terminal Market of Occidental Negros (FTMON), Negros Residences, and the Mambukal Mountain Resort, all under the supervision of the EEDD.

"There will be no gaps regarding EEDD operations," he said.

Prior to her new post, Gelvolea served as a consultant for Special Projects and Economics Affairs of Benitez at the Bacolod City government.*