German biologists study coral reefs in Sipaway

Students from the University of Bremen in Germany presented their coral shading study within the exclusive use zones of Whispering Palms, Sipaway Island to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo during their courtesy visit this on January 15, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Masters in Marine Biology students Melina Dobelmann, 24-year-old and Leandra Gurlit, 25, explained their study on distinguishing the effects of light and temperature on Fungia corals.

Dobelmann and Gurlit said the research is part of their thesis study where they observe house reefs, work with bleach and non-bleach corals, and restore damaged coral restoration if there are any.

They said they had seen positive results in their study and commended the rich biodiversity in the marine protected area of the city.

The group will also observe San Juan Elementary School’s Science class next week where they will share their knowledge of environmental protection and pollution; thanking the local government unit of San Carlos for the support.

Moreover, Mayor Gustilo thanked the group for choosing the island for their study and assured to support them.

City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Engr. Loreto Sanchez, Integrated Waste Management/Pollution Control Division Head Engr. Arthur Batomalaque, Community Development Assistant Melvin Maglayon, CRM Division Senior Environmental Management Specialist Winston Alvarez, Coastal Ecosystem and Development Program in-Charge of the Coastal Resource Management Division Oscar Molas, and City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio were also present during the courtesy visit.