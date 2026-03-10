Girl, 17, mauled to death by father in Negros Occidental

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died after she was allegedly mauled by her father inside their house in a subdivision in Barangay Rizal, Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Monday morning, March 9, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Joedin, 41, a tricycle driver, who allegedly locked his daughter inside their home before attacking her.

Records from the Sagay City Police Station showed that the suspect’s father sought police assistance around 9:50 a.m. after learning that his granddaughter had been forcibly locked inside the house by his son.

Responding police officers went to the area and forced to break the door to gain entry.

Authorities found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of her own blood, while the suspect was just sitting on a bed staring at his daughter.

Investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head with a steel pipe, causing serious injury.

The victim was brought to the Alfredo E. Marañon Sr. Memorial District Hospital, but she did not survive.

Police are eyeing misunderstanding as possible motive in the killing of the victim.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Sagay City Police Station and is facing a charge of parricide. (MAP)