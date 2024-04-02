Fred Ashley Donguez, a graduating 4th-year Communication student at the University of St. La Salle Bacolod, has taken on an advocacy project to support middle-class children who feel isolated and neglected.

He serves as the President of the Glass Child Advocacy Community which aims to create awareness of the plight of isolated and neglected children.

These children whom he had encountered have faced difficult situations that have impacted their outlook on life, education, and other aspects.

Many people are unaware of the severity of this issue, particularly about family dynamics, self-perception, behavior, and how it can harm others around them.

The focus of this advocacy project is on middle children aged 17 and older in Brgy Bata, Bacolod City, and at the University of St. La Salle.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by middle children and the importance of meeting their often misunderstood needs.

The advocacy campaign began in March and will continue this April of 2024 and will be shared on various social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

Collaborating with the guidance counselor, a series of activities has been planned as part of the campaign to provide a safe space for participants to address any unresolved issues and feel included.*

