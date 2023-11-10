Globe Group shows topline improvement in 3rd Quarter

The Globe Group closed the first nine months of 2023 with all-time high consolidated service revenues amounting to ₱121.1 billion, up a robust 3% from a year ago, despite the extended macroeconomic headwinds faced by the industry.

This remarkable performance was mainly fueled by the strong contributions from its mobile, corporate data and non-telco services, which fully offset the anticipated decline in home broadband.

“Our third quarter results show that our telecom business performance is very much aligned to the guidance we have set. On the other hand, our pivot to a techco business is showing signs of momentum,” said Ernest L. Cu, President and CEO of Globe Telecom Inc.

Globe’s non-telco services, posting an impressive 44% yearly growth now accounts for 3.4% of its total consolidated service revenues from 2.4% last year.

Additionally, total data revenues for the nine months period ending September 30, 2023 stood at ₱99.6 billion, representing 82% revenue contribution to Globe’s topline from 81% in the year earlier.

Mobile business revenues posted a record ₱83.2 billion as of end-September 2023, up 3% versus the ₱80.6 billion reported in the same period last year.

Total mobile revenues comprised 69% of the total consolidated service revenues, with the total mobile customer base (post SIM registration) ending at 54.7 million for the first nine months of the year.

From a product standpoint, mobile data revenues reported ₱67.0 billion for the nine-month period this year, a 7% hike from the ₱62.5 billion a year ago. Mobile data traffic soared to 4,360 petabytes as of end September of 2023, from 3,365 petabytes reported in the same period of 2022, driven by the continued consumption of high-bandwidth online videos and social media content over smartphones.

Mobile data now accounts for 81% of mobile revenues from 78% last year. Conversely, traditional mobile voice and SMS revenues ended at ₱10.2 billion and ₱6.0 billion, lower year-on-year by 11% and 10%, respectively.

Home Broadband business on the other hand, generated a total of ₱19.0 billion revenues as of endSeptember 2023, still down by 7% from last year’s ₱20.5 billion. This was primarily caused by the decline in fixed wireless products as partly offset by the positive momentum of postpaid fiber.

Likewise, Globe's transformation from telco to techco has led the Company to diversify its portfolio with greater emphasis on digital solutions. Globe ventured into various sectors such as fintech, virtual healthcare, e-commerce, business outsourcing, adtech, edutech, climatetech, media, and entertainment,

among others.

As of the first nine months of the year, the Company’s non-telco revenues continued to post very strong growth with 44% increase at ₱4.1 billion from ₱2.8 billion as of end-September last year.

This stellar performance was brought about by the improved revenues across Globe subsidiaries led by ECPay, Adspark, Asticom and Yondu. (PR)