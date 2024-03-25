Go visits super health centers in Bacolod, NegOcc

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go visited some Super Health Centers funded by his office in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental over the weekend.

Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Sports, said of the 600 Super Health Centers all over the country, 31 are located in different localities in Negros Occidental, with the latest undergoing construction in Bacolod City, Himamaylan City, and Victorias City, which were visited by Go in his two-day weekend stay in the city.

Super health centers, which Go has been advocating for, are designed to offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including database management, out-patient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units.

Go was also in Iloilo last week for the Super Health Centers projects.

The senator led the opening 23rd Kisi-Kisi Festival of Ilog.

Aside from Super Health Centers, Go has also emphasized that the Malasakit Center can be availed at hospitals, especially at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

The Malasakit Centers serve as a one-stop shop for agencies, like PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The purpose of the Malasakit Centers is to provide medical and financial assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients without their having to go out of the hospital to seek assistance from the participating agencies.*