GoBago Team filed their COCs

The GoBago Team filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) at the Commission on Election in Bago City on October 3, 2024.

Vice Mayor Ramon "Monet" Torres is running for mayor, and incumbent 4th District Member Andrew Martin Torres is running for vice mayor.

The candidates for Bago City Councilor were incumbent Councilors Carlos Mondia, Joseph Colmenares, Ma. Femmy Alvarez, Joy Matti, Jom Somcio, Jake Patrick Torres, and Vikoy Javellana.

The GoBago slate is completed by Barangay Abuanan Punong Barangay Michael Bermudez, Executive Assistant Jorge Agustin Araneta, and Radio Anchorman Aksyon Boy Duran.

4th District Cong. Juliet Marie "Yoyette" Ferrer, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, 4th District Board Member candidates Mayor Nicholas "Nikko" Yulo, and Paula Alonso joined the team a show their full support to the GoBago Team.

The GoBago Team had an enthusiastic welcome from their supporters, who raised banners and placards, chanted their names, and danced with the candidates as they entered the Comelec.

Aspirants, along with their families and supporters, attended the 2:00 PM mass at St. John The Baptist Parish Church, with Fr. Jesmar Manato as the celebrant. /CNC