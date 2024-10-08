Golez-Gamboa tandem files COC in Silay City

Around a thousand supporters joined Team Asenso Silay headed by Mayoralty candidate Mark Golez and Vice Mayoralty bet Ryan Gamboa during their filing of their Certificate of Candidacy on Monday, October 7.

Third District Congressional bet Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez personally joined the group during the filing at Comelec Silay.

" This is proof that we are in full support of Golez and Gamboa and the entire Asenso Team slate," Benitez declared.

"I am overwhelmed by the support of the people of Silay and I am very much thankful to the Benitezs", Golez said.

He also said, "I thought it was already the end of my political career when I lost in the previous election until we had a party convention held in Victorias City when I got the majority of the support of the barangays officials and family leaders in Silay City," Golez added.

He also revealed that 12 of the 16 Punong Barangays in the city are supporting him.

This after Punong Barangay Ramil Barbasa of Barangay Guinhalaran won by five votes in a recount. He is waiting for the official installation by the DILG and Comelec Manila.

Golez said in the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony he is making a come back with Gamboa and his entire slate. " Kay Ang Silaynagahilayna," he added.

Golez said his mission for Silay City is good governance against corruption and that he is determined to attain peace and order. " We want to serve the people of Silay to make sure of the delivery of basic services and not to enrich ourselves," Golez added.

The Golez-Gamboa slate for Councilors are Romela Amoroso, Lyndon Barnardo, Ramon Celebre, Louie Gamboa, James Golez, Max Javelona, Noel Lacson, Remy Roldan, Paolo Tiongco and Eva Trabado.

Golez meanwhile said that the congressional inquiry initiated by Third District Caretaker Stephen Paduano is a good move based on affidavits of the complainants who also lodged complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against incumbent Mayor Joedith Gallego for alleged anomalous procedures in the implementation of the city's P1.4 billion loan.

Paduano said the congressional investigation against Gallego may start in November.

Paduano said that based on complaints the Silay City government, through the initiative of Gallego, has entered into a loan agreement with the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to fund his administration’s mega-infrastructure project in the aggregate amount of P1.4 billion.

These would finance the repair and rehabilitation of Silay City Public Market in the amount of P300 million; P300 million each for the construction of a City College and City Coliseum, and P500 million for the construction of a new city hall or city government center. (TDE)