Golez: 'There was a plan, but it never took place'

Former Silay City Mayor Mark Golez clarified that the city government has not made the P1 billion loan to construct the new government center.

Golez said there was a plan during his second term as Silay City mayor to secure a loan and that he had asked the authority to negotiate from Sangguniang Panlungsod.

"But authority to contract a loan, it never took place. When I stepped down, I never left a debt of P1 billion loan under my watch, Golez said.

Golez said there was a groundbreaking which he said aimed at showing appreciation to the owners of the lot, who donated it, to be the official site of the government center.

The administration of Mayor Joedith Gallego pursued the construction of the new government center, in the donated lot, with a budget of P500 million which is subject to the congressional inquiry pushed by Third District Caretaker Cong. Joseph Stephen Paduano for alleged anomalies in the bidding process.

The investigation covers the projects of Gallego for the entire P1.2 billion which was availed under his administration and also includes the repair of its public market.

Golez challenged those proliferating the fake news, to check or validate either with the Land Bank or the Development Bank of Philippines, if there was a paper trail on the so-called P1 billion loans, during his term as local chief executive of Silay. (TDE)