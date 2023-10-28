‘GOOD TO GO’ | Nearly 5.7K security personnel deployed for BSKE in Negros Occidental

Some 5,684 security personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Army (PA) and other law enforcement units will secure the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Occidental, including this highly-urbanized city, on Oct. 30.

On Friday, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) and the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) held separate send-off rites for their respective forces at the two police headquarters here.

Col. Leo Pamittan, police provincial director, assured Negrenses they can vote securely on Election Day.

"We're good to go. We're ready for Monday's elections. All the polling precincts will be manned. We assure the public that the conduct of the elections will be secured," he said.

At the NOCPPO, 5,021 troops were deployed, including 2,176 police officers; 2,119 soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP); 575 personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP); and 151 coast guards.

Pamittan said quick reaction forces will also be on standby.

Provincial Elections Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria; Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade; Commander Joe Luviz Mercurio, head of Coast Guard Station Northern Negros Occidental; and Supt. Rodel Legaspi, BFP provincial fire marshal, attended the send-off ceremony held at the NOCPPO parade grounds.

Negros Occidental has 51 villages identified as election areas of concern, of which three are under areas of grave concern due to the monitored presence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Meanwhile, the BCPO dispatched 663 personnel to secure the polling precincts in this city during the elections on Monday.

Col. Noel Aliño, police city director, urged police personnel to ensure fair, honest and clean elections.

"Let's protect not only the candidates but also the voters," he said.

City elections officer Kathrina Triño-Caña and councilor Psyche Marie Sy, who represented Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, witnessed the send-off ceremony.

In Bacolod, there are no identified election areas of concern, based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) records. (PNA)