Gorilla running for Governor

Commission on Elections Provincial Office accepted the Certificate of Candidacy of Ferdenand Etabag Diego alias "Bongbong Gorilla", an Independent candidate for Governor.

Diego personally filed his COC after Comelec refused to accept his COC which was brought on October 1, Tuesday by his representative without authorization.

He is representing the farmers who are survivors of "Oplan Thunderbolt" at the height of insurgency in the province during the 80s.

Meanwhile, supporters trooped to Talisay City Comelec Office on Wednesday and accompanied members of Partido Kusog Talisaynon led by its standard bearer Atty. Rowena Lopez-Lizares.

Atty. Lizares aims to become the first woman Talisay City mayor. She was with her whole slate with incumbent Mayor Neil Lizares who is now in his last term as mayor of Talisay City.

Atty. Lizares said her decision to run for mayor of Talilsay City, is not simply about continuing the legacy of her husband, Mayor Neil, but building on the foundation that had been laid, while bringing her own vision and fresh perspectives of creating a city, that is more inclusive, progressive, innovative and resilient.

Lizares said she is running because she believes that the city deserves a leader, who understands the strengths and challenges it faces, and a leader who listens to people, and is ready to take bold steps in creating lasting solutions that uplift every family in the city.

Lizares running mate is reelectionist Vice Mayor Nicholas Jalandoni.

Their tandem will be challenged by former Vice Mayor Samuel Siote and incumbent Councilor Gab Villacin, for the Talisay City mayor and vice mayoral positions, respectively.

Atty Lizares said her platform will focus on inclusive development to ensure that every resident, regardless of background, benefits from the city's growth, strengthening social services by expanding healthcare, education, and social safety nets to ensure that no one is left behind, economic opportunities by supporting small businesses, attracting new investments and creating jobs that provide sustainable livelihoods to the Talisaynons, and transparent governance by ensuring the government operations are open, transparent and accountable to the people. (TDE)