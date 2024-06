Gov. Bong Lacson turned over television sets to Negros Occ. Schools Division Superintendent Anthony Liobet, for distribution to various kindergarten schools under the DepEd Negros Occ. Division.

The project, funded through the Provincial School Board (PSB), aims to encourage visual learning, reinforce lessons taught in classrooms, and introduce children to new ideas and concepts in a fun and interactive way. (Provincial Government of Negros Occidental)