GOV. LACSON DISTRIBUTES P12.5 M FOR BARANGAY PROJECTS

Governor Bong Lacson turned over checks worth a total of P12.5 million to 50 barangays from different cities and municipalities of the province this afternoon at the Provincial Capitol lobby in Bacolod City for various development projects.

Also present during the turnover were Board Members Jeffrey Tubola, Jose Benito Alonso, Rita Gatuslao, and Richard Julius Sablan.

The barangay development projects include the installation of solar streetlights, purchase of office equipment, furniture, and appliances, construction of open canals, improvement of barangay stalls, repair of barangay hall perimeter fence, purchase of multi-purpose vehicles, construction of BDRRM and VAWC office, improvement of the water system, improvement and renovation of barangay hall, construction of covered court perimeter, and rehabilitation of farm to market roads, among others.