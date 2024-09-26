GOV. LACSON LEADS GROUNDBREAKING OF THE P513.3-M HINOBAAN INFRA PROJECTS

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson led the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the P513. 3 million Brgy. Talacagay to Brgy. Bacuyangan to Brgy. Damutan Farm-to-Market Road with bridge in the Municipality of Hinobaan on September 25, 2024.

The construction of the project is facilitated by the Negros Occ. Provincial Engineer’s Office with DA- PRDP and World Bank as implementing partners.

The total project cost is P513.3 million; both the DA and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental have a counterpart of P51.3 million for the said project, while the World Bank's counterpart is P410 million.

The farm-to-market road has a total length of 24.475 km with a formation width of 9 - 10 meters. The bridge measures 30 - linear meters with a width of 5.60 meters.

The project, aimed at improving economic activities and further development in the neighboring barangays, is expected to be finished in June 2026.

Governor Lacson said that more than just marking the start of the construction of the project, the groundbreaking ceremony embodies the Provincial Government’s commitment to building a brighter future, and fostering development, especially for Negrense farmers.

Present at the activity were Asec U – Nichols Manalo, OIC Assistant Secretary for Operations and OIC National Project Director of PRDP, DA Regional Field Office VI Executive Director Red Dennis Arpia, 6th District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, 6th District Board Member Jeffrey Tubola, Hinobaan Mayor Daph Anthony Reliquias and Vice Mayor Jefre Encoy, Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr., and NOCPPO Director Rainerio de Chavez, among others.